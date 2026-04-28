BJP Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations In Gujarat, AAP Surat Stronghold Falls

The BJP has orchestrated a near-total sweep of Gujarat's urban landscape, securing control over all 15 municipal corporations in a powerful display of electoral dominance.

The results from the 2026 local body polls confirm that the "saffron wave" has not only held steady but intensified in key urban centres, leaving the Opposition with negligible presence in the state's major city councils.

In Ahmedabad, the BJP clinched a landslide with 146 out of 192 seats, while the Congress was limited to a mere 18 (counting still going on).

The most striking reversal of fortune occurred in Surat; the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had sent shockwaves through the state in the previous election by winning 27 seats, saw its influence decimated, managing to secure only four seats this time.

The BJP surged to 115 seats in the diamond city, effectively ending the AAP's run as a major urban challenger. Similar patterns emerged in Rajkot and Vadodara, where the BJP captured 65 seats in each corporation, leaving the Congress struggling to reach double digits.

The BJP's success also extended into the taluka and district panchayats, though the Congress and AAP managed to find small pockets of support in rural areas.

To mark this comprehensive victory, a grand "Vijayotsav" (victory festival) is scheduled tonight in Ahmedabad. The event will be headlined by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The party leadership has called the result a resounding public endorsement of the "double engine" governance model, setting a clear trajectory for the state's political future.