Independent Hindu Candidate Wins In Godhra Ward With 100% Muslim Voters

In a city often cited for its complex communal history, Godhra has delivered a powerful message of social harmony in the 2026 local body elections. In a historic first for Godhra Municipality, Apekshaben Naineshbhai Soni, an independent Hindu woman candidate, has secured a resounding victory from Ward Number 7, a constituency where 100% of the voters belong to the Muslim community.

The victory of Apekshaben Soni has fundamentally altered the political narrative of the region. Despite not being a registered voter in Ward 7, she managed to earn the trust of the local residents. Political analysts point out that her win was made possible by the decisive support of Muslim voters, who chose to move beyond traditional religious and caste-based voting patterns to elect a candidate they deemed suitable for local governance.

This outcome is being hailed as a milestone in Godhra's political history, serving as a rare example of communal brotherhood and social cohesion. By electing a Hindu woman with a significant majority in an entirely Muslim-populated ward, the voters of Godhra have sent a mandate that prioritises individual merit and local trust over communal divisions.

Observers suggest that this "Godhra Model" of voting could signal a broader shift in how rural and semi-urban Gujarat approaches local body elections in the future.

In a near-total sweep of Gujarat's urban landscape, the BJP has secured control over all 15 municipal corporations, winning 146 out of 192 seats in Ahmedabad alone, while Congress won just 18 seats.

In Surat, the BJP clinched victory in 115 seats, decimating the AAP to just four seats. Similar patterns emerged in Rajkot and Vadodara, where the BJP captured 65 seats in each corporation, leaving the Congress struggling to reach double digits.



