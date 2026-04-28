BJP Office Peon To Corporator: Rameshbhai Bhil Wins Big In Gujarat Local Body Polls

From the halls of the party headquarters to the corridors of power, the story of Rameshbhai Bhil has emerged as the most heartwarming highlight of the Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections.

In a significant victory for Ward Number 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party's entire panel swept the polls, but it was the win of Rameshbhai, a humble peon working at the BJP's district office 'Kamalam', that stole the spotlight.

His transition from serving tea and managing files for party leaders to becoming an elected Corporator has become a symbol of grassroots political mobility in North Gujarat.

Rameshbhai Bhil has been a fixture at the Mehsana BJP office for years, known for his dedicated service and deep-rooted connections with local karyakartas. Despite his modest professional role, the party decided to field him as a candidate to represent the marginalised communities in Ward 13.

His victory is being viewed as a validation of the party's worker-centric approach, proving that even a staff member from the lowest rung of the administrative ladder can ascend to a position of civic leadership.

Bhil said he contested the election and won by a margin of over 4,000 votes, adding that the entire panel had also emerged victorious. "We are very happy. I will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with development as my focus. I worked as a peon for over 28 years," he said.

Rameshbhai's success highlights a different trend in Mehsana where local familiarity outweighed bureaucratic status. His win comes at a time when the BJP has seen a dominant performance in urban centers like Morbi, but the narrative in Mehsana remains distinctly personal.

As he prepares to trade his duties at 'Kamalam' for a seat in the Municipal Corporation, Rameshbhai's journey from a service staffer to a policymaker has resonated deeply with the local electorate.