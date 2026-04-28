Bureaucrat Gamble Fails For BJP As Ex-IPS Loses By 2,700 Votes In Gujarat

The transition from the police force to the political arena has proven difficult for former IPS officer ML Ninama, who suffered a significant defeat in the Aravalli District Panchayat elections.

Ninama, who had recently stepped down from his high-ranking position in the Gujarat Police to enter the electoral fray under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banner, lost his seat by a margin of 2,700 votes. The loss is being viewed as a major upset for the ruling party, which had hoped his administrative experience and tribal identity would ensure a comfortable victory in the North Gujarat belt.

Ninama had opted for voluntary retirement just three months before his official superannuation to pursue a second career in public service. He officially joined the BJP in a high-profile ceremony in early April, signaling the party's intent to leverage retired bureaucrats for grassroots governance. However, the mandate from the Aravalli District Panchayat suggests that rural voters favored established local leadership over the high-profile lateral entry of a former senior police official.

The margin of 2,700 votes represents a clear rejection of Ninama's candidacy in this specific constituency. This result follows a broader trend observed in several district-level contests where voters have appeared skeptical of "celebrity" inductions or candidates transitioning directly from administrative roles to political ones.

While the BJP has seen success in urban municipal corporations, the defeat of a former Inspector General highlights the challenges the party faces in certain rural pockets of the state.