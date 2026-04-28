BJP Wins All 52 Seats in Morbi Municipal Corporation Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a historic and absolute victory in the newly formed Morbi Municipal Corporation, winning all 52 seats across 13 wards.

The sweep has completely decimated the opposition, with neither the Congress nor the Aam Aadmi Party able to open their account in the city. This 100% strike rate ensures the ruling party will govern the corporation without any formal opposition presence, reflecting a total consolidation of voter trust in the industrial hub.

The election was held under the shadow of a severe economic crisis in the ceramic industry, which was triggered by the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

As one of the world's largest tile manufacturing clusters, Morbi faced significant fuel shortages as propane and natural gas supplies from the Gulf were disrupted. This led to the temporary shutdown of over 100 ceramic units and a notable migration of labourers back to their home states, creating widespread concern about the local economy's stability.

Despite these industrial challenges and the rising cost of production, the electorate appears to have prioritised political stability and the promise of administrative relief.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) data, voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats.

Among municipal corporations, the newly formed Gandhidham in Kutch district recorded the lowest turnout at 46.03 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district registered the highest at 72.29 per cent. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation reported a turnout of 51.81 per cent.

Polling was conducted for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.

The BJP, Congress and AAP were the main contenders in the polls, while AIMIM also fielded candidates in several areas.