Once A BJP Stronghold, Congress Sweeps Rajkot's Jungleshwar Ward

As the results for the 2026 Gujarat local body elections unfold, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has delivered a major political upset in Ward No. 16 (Jungleshwar). In a decisive mandate, the Congress party has successfully captured all four seats in the ward, dealing a significant blow to the ruling BJP in a region recently marked by administrative upheaval.

The victory of the Congress panel is being directly attributed to the "backlash" from what is described as the largest demolition drive in Gujarat's history.

The Jungleshwar Panel: Winning Candidates. The four Congress candidates who secured their seats in this high-stakes ward are Arjun Chauhan, Ibrahim Sora, Deeptiben Solanki and Rasilaben Garaiya.

The "Bulldozer" Factor

Political analysts and local residents point to the mega-demolition drive carried out in February 2026 as the primary reason for the BJP's defeat. The RMC, supported by over 2,500 police personnel, demolished approximately 1,400 illegal homes and structures along the Aji Riverfront and TP Road. The drive cleared nearly 87,000 square metres of land valued at over 300 crore, but it left thousands of residents displaced just months before the polls. While the administration framed the move as essential urban planning and flood prevention along the Aji riverbed, the displaced voters in Jungleshwar clearly expressed their discontent at the ballot box, shifting their loyalty entirely to the Congress.

Broader Election Trends

While the loss in Ward 16 is a notable setback for the BJP in Rajkot, the overall trends across the state suggest the party continues to maintain a strong lead in other urban centres. However, the Jungleshwar result serves as a stark reminder of how aggressive urban "cleansing" or demolition policies can directly impact electoral outcomes in dense residential pockets.

Counting remains underway for other wards in Rajkot, but for now, the Jungleshwar victory stands as a significant morale booster for the Gujarat Congress in an otherwise challenging political landscape.