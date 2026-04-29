BJP Tightens Grip As AAP, Congress Collapse: Decoding Gujarat Civic Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party has delivered a dominant performance in the 2026 Gujarat local body elections, sweeping all 15 municipal corporations and expanding its hold across urban and rural bodies, according to official State Election Commission data. The results mark a decisive shift from 2021, with the BJP significantly increasing its seat share, the Aam Aadmi Party losing its urban base, and the Indian National Congress registering only marginal gains.

2026 vs 2021: Seat Share Expands For BJP

Official figures show a sharp rise in the BJP's performance across municipal corporations. In 2021, the BJP had won 483 seats in municipal corporations. In 2026, that number has risen to 937. Congress has increased from 55 seats in 2021 to 95 in 2026. AAP, which had emerged as a challenger in 2021 with 27 seats, has dropped to just 4 seats in 2026. In municipalities, the BJP has improved from 75 bodies in 2021 to 78 in 2026, while Congress has gone from 4 to 6.

In district panchayats, the BJP has increased its tally from 31 to 33, while AAP has opened its account with 1.

BJP Dominates Cities

The BJP's strongest performance has come in urban Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, the party has won 160 out of 192 seats.

It has registered complete victories in Morbi and Porbandar, winning every seat in both corporations. The party has also swept newly formed corporations such as Vapi and Navsari. Across the state, the BJP has won all 15 municipal corporations.

Congress Improves Marginally

The Congress has recorded limited gains but remains far behind the BJP. In Ahmedabad, its tally has increased from 24 to 32 seats. In Rajkot, the party has improved from 3 seats to 7. Despite these gains, Congress has not secured control of any major urban body.

AAP's Urban Setback

AAP has suffered its biggest setback in Surat. From 27 seats in 2021, the party is down to just 4 seats in 2026, marking a sharp decline in its urban presence. The party has, however, made a limited breakthrough in rural Gujarat by winning the Narmada District Panchayat.

Strike Rate Highlights Gap

The election covered roughly 9,200 seats across Gujarat. The BJP contested nearly all seats and recorded the highest strike rate, especially in municipal corporations where it converted a large majority of candidates into wins.

Congress fielded candidates widely, but its strike rate remained low, particularly in cities.

AAP contested over 5,000 seats but saw a sharp fall in its urban strike rate compared to 2021.

Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi

The campaign saw Rahul Gandhi focus on unemployment, welfare delivery, and the Agniveer scheme, particularly in tribal regions such as Narmada and Dangs.

While this strategy led to limited gains in select rural pockets, it did not translate into a broader shift. PM Modi remained the central factor in urban Gujarat, where the BJP not only retained but expanded its support base.

Clear Lead Ahead Of 2027

The 2026 civic poll results underline the BJP's dominance across Gujarat, with a significant increase in seat share and control over urban bodies. Congress has shown only incremental improvement, while AAP's 2021 gains have largely reversed.

The outcome sets the tone for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the BJP firmly in the lead and the opposition still struggling to close the gap.