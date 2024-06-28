BJP, Congress Blame AAP For Delhi Waterlogging Mess, Ruling Party Hits Back

The BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of the AAP government in Delhi over the chaos caused due to heavy rain triggering massive water logging across the city.

AAP's INDIA bloc partner Congress too trained guns at the party blaming failure of its government in Delhi.

Senior AAP leader and Water Minister Atishi said that Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that was the highest after 1936.

"It means, out of total monsoon rainfall (800 mm) in Delhi, 25 per cent rain occurred in just 24 hours. Due to this, reason drain overflow happened in several areas and it took time for water to drain out," she told a press conference.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that after three months of chaos faced by Delhi due to water shortage, the AAP government's failure in preparing for the monsoon season shows it has no moral right to remain in power.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the Delhi government should be immediately dismissed, alleging the city has flooded due to its "negligence, incompetence and inefficiency".

The city experienced one of its worst nightmares as early morning rain led to massive water logging on main roads, underpasses, flyovers, residential areas as well as major markets, bringing vehicular traffic to its knees.

Mr Sachdeva in a barb aimed at Atishi said that after inundated bungalow of the Water minister, the people of Delhi have lost faith in the AAP government. He charged that corruption in the Delhi government and the MCD were responsible for non desilting of drains in the city and the rain proved it correct.

"The corruption in Delhi government agencies first caused people in the city to cry for drinking water and now they will suffer due to waterlogging every time it rains in this monsoon season," alleged the Delhi BJP president.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, sharing a video of a man being rescued by the fire services personnel from a bus stuck in a water logged underpass, attacked the AAP government in a post on X questioning what could be a bigger failure of the Delhi government.

"...For how long will this publicity-seeking government fool the people of Delhi?" Mr Yadav asked.

The Delhi government is continuously trying to "deceive" the people and making "false promises", he alleged.

"We had already said that as soon as the first rain hits Delhi, the cleanliness of the drains of the national capital will be exposed," he added.

Sharing a video on X, Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra alleged, "Urgent : The dirtiest face of politics. Pragati Maidan tunnel was pumped and filled with water just to defame Modi. This morning, the Kejriwal government pumped out water from the PWD road and poured it inside the tunnel."

AAP leader Jasmine Shah responding to the BJP's attack on his party's government in Delhi said that the BJP should first answer the death of a man due to collapse of the roof of IGI airport's Terminal 1 that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

