UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road In Delhi: Cops

An FIR has been registered at Ranjit Nagar police station (Representational)

A 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate that had electricity running through it following heavy rains in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Nilesh Rai, an engineer and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, had stepped out of his PG accommodation to buy something.

A picture purportedly showing Nilesh Rai's upper body stuck to the gate with his feet in water and wires dangling from an electric pole was doing the rounds on social media.

According to police, information was received at Ranjit Nagar police station at 2.43 pm on Monday that a man was electrocuted near Power Gym, close to Patel Nagar metro station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said that after reaching the spot, it was found that the man was electrocuted after he touched the iron gate on the waterlogged road.

"The person was taken to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," he said.

An FIR has been registered at Ranjit Nagar police station and forensic teams visited the spot, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Atul Dua, the owner of Nilesh Rai's PG, said he had been living in the PG for the last three years and was preparing for the civil services.

Around 2.30 pm on Monday, Nilesh Rai went out to buy something. Later, a passerby informed the PG staff that a man was stuck to an iron gate. Many people rushed to the spot but no one dared to touch him as they feared getting electrocuted, Dua said.

He said Nilesh Rai's father is an advocate and mother is a teacher. He has two sisters and was planning to visit home for Raksha Bandhan.

When contacted by PTI, Nilesh Rai's family members, struggling to come to terms with the loss, refused to talk about the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)