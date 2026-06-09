Shalin Bhanot Reacts To Rumours Of Remarrying Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur, Threatens Legal Action

Shalin Bhanot has strongly reacted to rumours claiming that he is planning to remarry his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur. The actor recently attended the screening of Diljit Dosanjh's film Main Vaapas Aaunga, where he was photographed by paparazzi.

Soon after, a paparazzi page shared a video of Shalin and claimed that he had decided to marry his first wife again. The post quickly went viral, sparking speculation among fans.

However, Shalin was quick to dismiss the reports and called out the page for spreading false information.

Commenting on the post, he wrote, "This is absolutely FALSE and completely fabricated news. As a media page, you have a professional responsibility to verify facts before spreading absolute lies about someone's personal life just for views. Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning-failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company."

His response soon gained attention online, with several social media users supporting the actor for speaking out against misinformation.

Shalin Bhanot And Dalljiet Kaur's Relationship

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur met on the sets of the television show Kulvaddhu and got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Jaydon, in 2014.

However, their relationship later ran into difficulties, and they separated in 2015 before officially ending their marriage the same year.

Their split made headlines at the time, with Dalljiet making several allegations against Shalin, leading to a long legal dispute.

In 2023, she married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel and announced their separation a year later, in 2024.

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur Slams Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot For "Vanishing" From Son Jaydon's Life After Her Second Marriage Broke