Pornographic Material, Locked Bedroom Suite: All That Was Found In Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch 

Michael Jackson was arrested in November 2003 after 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo accused him of sexual abuse. Two days before his arrest, investigators from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department searched Neverland Ranch in California for evidence linked to the allegations.

Now, a new Netflix docuseries is revisiting the searches conducted at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, detailing evidence investigators recovered during multiple child molestation investigations involving the late pop star.

During the raid, authorities seized several items later introduced during Jackson's 2005 trial, including adult pornographic magazines, videos and a briefcase containing pornography. Law enforcement officials have previously stated that no child pornography was discovered during the searches.

Police returned to Neverland in 2004 to collect additional DNA samples ahead of the trial. Jackson was ultimately found not guilty on all counts. The property had also been searched in 1993 following similar allegations made by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler.

Here are some of the items that were found at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch:

A bedroom suite with several locks

When police raided Jackson's home, they focused on areas where Arvizo alleged the abuse occurred. According to testimony cited in the documentary, authorities were searching for a bedroom featuring a king-size bed and multiple locks.

Zonen claims investigators discovered a bedroom suite at the end of a hallway that contained several locks, including a door that could only be opened from the outside using a combination keypad.

Authorities also reportedly found a loft area with a king-size bed that matched descriptions provided by Arvizo's brother during the investigation.

A briefcase of pornography

One of the key items authorities were searching for was a briefcase that Arvizo allegedly told authorities contained pornographic material and was stored in Jackson's master bathroom. According to reports cited in the documentary, the contents included various adult magazines and materials dating back as far as 1993.

Investigators lifted fingerprints from several of the magazines and prosecutors later alleged that fingerprints belonging to Arvizo and his brother were found on some of the magazines. Jackson's defense team challenged those claims during the trial, arguing the fingerprint evidence was not properly documented at the time of seizure.

Additional pornographic materials, including films, books and magazines, were reportedly recovered from other locations throughout the estate.

“From the master bathroom, three books of nudes in a plastic bag, a couples magazine, a book of nude photos of men, and from the den and a second floor closet, a book of nudes called Naked as a Jaybird and several porno magazines in a black briefcase,” said journalist Diane Dimond, featured in the documentary.

A painting depicting Jackson as Jesus

Investigators also noted a large painting located above the bed in the loft area. The artwork resembled Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting The Last Supper, but featured Jackson in the middle instead of Jesus Christ.

The image also reportedly included historical and cultural figures such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Albert Einstein, Walt Disney and Elvis Presley.

A publication titled Barely Legal

Among the adult magazines recovered from Neverland was a copy of Hustler Barely Legal Hardcore, which prosecutors later referenced during the 2005 trial.

Prosecutors argued the publication, which featured young-looking adult women, could have been used as part of a grooming process. During the trial, investigators testified that fingerprint experts identified prints belonging to both Jackson and Arvizo on a copy of the magazine. The defense disputed the significance of the evidence.

Two books featuring photographs of nude boys

Authorities also recovered two books that became a focus during court proceedings. One of the books was titled Boys Will Be Boys, while the second was The Boy: A Photographic Essay. Both books had originally been seized during the 1993 search of Neverland Ranch and were reportedly found in a locked filing cabinet inside Jackson's bedroom closet.

According to reports cited in the documentary, Boys Will Be Boys also contained an inscription suggesting it had been given to Jackson as a gift.

The items formed part of the evidence presented during Jackson's highly publicised 2005 trial, which concluded with acquittals on all charges.