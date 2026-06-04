Michael Jackson Becomes First Artist To Chart New Hot 100 Hits In Six Different Decades

More than a decade after his passing, Michael Jackson continues to achieve milestones that few artists can match. The King of Pop has added yet another remarkable accomplishment to his legacy. He has officially become the first and only artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in every decade since the 1970s.

Michael's total tally so far includes 11 Billboard entries in the '70s, 20 in the '80s, 12 in the '90s, four apiece in the 2000s and 2010s and now one in the 2020s. The new milestone comes courtesy of the song Chicago from the 2014 album Xscape, released five years after his death.

The track entered the chart at No 30 on Thursday amid the box-office success of the late pop star's biopic Michael. It's the third song from that album to hit the Hot 100, following Love Never Felt So Good ft. Justin Timberlake at No 9 and Slave to the Rhythm at No 45.

According to data tracker Luminate, Chicago pulled 10.7 million official U.S. streams during the May 22-28 tracking week, up 30% from the week before. That jump matters because Billboard lets catalogue songs chart on the Hot 100 if they land in the top 50 and show major gains.

To date, Chicago has 388 million total streams. The track's weekly streams have risen steadily from 3.8 million on May 9 to 5.4 million on May 16, 6.9 million on May 23, 8.3 million on May 30 and 10.7 million in the latest tracking period.

Produced by Timbaland and JRoc and written by Cory Rooney, Chicago is Michael's 52nd solo Hot 100 entry. The pop star's Hot 100 run started with Got To Be There in 1971. The song is his first entry since Drake's Don't Matter to Me, which hit No. 9 in July 2018 and gave him his 30th solo top 10. With the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons, Michael scored 11 more top 10s, including four No. 1s, from 1969-1984.

On this week's Hot 100, Michael Jackson has a total of four entries, including Chicago at No. 30. This is his second-highest charter only after Billie Jean at No 19. Rounding out his shows are Human Nature at No 31 and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough at No 43.