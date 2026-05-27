Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor John McClain Dies At 71

John McClain, the veteran music executive and co-executor of Michael Jackson's estate, died on Tuesday, May 26, in Malibu, California at the age of 71. He had not been keeping well in recent years, his representative told TMZ.

The specific cause of his death has not been revealed. He was appointed with co-executor John Branca to commandeer the estate of the late Michael Jackson after the Thriller artist died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009.

As co-executors, John McClain and John Branca played a key role in managing the late pop icon's catalog, legacy, and business affairs following his death.

Known for his sharp business acumen and strong industry relationships, McClain, along with John, was able to free Jackson's estate from massive debt after the singer died. They also oversaw landmark deals that expanded Jackson's global influence even after his passing.

Among the high-profile projects the executors oversaw included a Cirque du Soleil show themed after the late vocalist; the 2009 concert film This Is It; and this year's hit biopic Michael.

McClain had also produced a number of related film projects including Michael Jackson's Halloween in 2017, 2014's Michael Jackson: Slave to the Rhythm, and Bad 25 in 2012.

McClain was widely respected in the music industry for his decades-long career shaping major artists and guiding influential projects across R&B and pop music. He had worked at the top of the music industry in multiple positions, also as a producer and A&R executive at different stages in his career.

His musical journey started early in his life, as both of his parents had a background in the business. McClain's father was a club owner, while his mother was a pianist.

He started taking piano lessons when he was just three-years-old, and studied classical music before Jimi Hendrix's emergence provided an impetus to begin playing the guitar as a teenager.

Prior to beginning work as an executive in the mid-1980s, McClain performed on studio recordings as a guitar player for notable names including Lionel Richie, Gladys Knight and Diana Ross, according to the profile.

McClain then started working as the director of A&M's Black music division in 1984, collaborating with Janet Jackson, along with notable music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

He worked on both of her star-making 1980s albums - Control and Rhythm Nation. He also urged the label to sign early 90s sensations such as Mark Wahlberg's ensemble Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch; and Rico Suave singer Gerardo.

John McClain has also collaborated and produced hits for artists like Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Ice Cube, Dr Dre, Kirk Franklin and Teddy Riley. He was dubbed as one of the most talented and respected figures in the world of Black music by the Los Angeles Times in 1998.