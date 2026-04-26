Jaafar Jackson Reacts To Overwhelming Love For His Performance In <i>Michael</i>: "Couldn't Be Happier"

Jaafar Jackson is being lauded for his performance as pop icon Michael Jackson in his biopic Michael.

Taking to Instagram, Jaafar penned a note thanking the audience for showering love on him for his role.

"Wow, so incredible to see! The world has spoken and everyone is showing out. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't be happier or more grateful," he captioned the post.

Reacting to his post, actor Anupam Kher commented, "You are outstanding. Unbelievable."

"Loved youuuuu. You didn't play Michael - you became him," choreographer Farah Khan wrote.

Snoop Dogg also reacted to the post with fire and crown emojis.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces the journey of the late pop legend from his early days in Gary, Indiana, with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, including milestones like Off the Wall and Thriller.

Michael released in theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Jaafar is the nephew of Michael Jackson.

Despite the mixed reception, the biopic has reignited conversations around Michael Jackson's legacy, with fans celebrating his artistic influence while critics debate the film's handling of the more complex aspects of his life.

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