Watch: Woman In Saree Nails Michael Jackson's Iconic Moves, Leaves Internet Impressed

An Indian content creator has gone viral on social media after showcasing her impressive Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves while dressed in a traditional saree, earning widespread praise for her skill, balance, and creativity. The video features creator Komal Kumari performing to Michael Jackson's iconic hit Billie Jean. What makes the performance stand out is not just the accuracy of her moves but also the fact that she executes them effortlessly while wearing a saree.

Adding a humorous twist, the clip is presented as a skit imagining what might happen if her mother watched the 2026 musical film 'Michael' and suddenly became obsessed with the King of Pop's dance style.

As the music begins, Komal seamlessly transitions into a series of classic Michael Jackson-inspired moves, including sharp body isolations, robotic popping sequences, and even the legendary moonwalk. Despite the heavy draping and restricted movement of the traditional attire, she performs each step with remarkable precision and confidence.

Watch the video here:

The video has struck a chord with viewers for its unique blend of cultures. Social media users were quick to flood the comments section with praise. Many applauded the dancer's exceptional control and coordination, noting that executing such technically demanding moves is difficult enough in regular dancewear, let alone in a saree.

Others appreciated the humorous concept behind the skit, saying it added an extra layer of entertainment to an already impressive performance. Several viewers joked that Michael Jackson himself would have approved of the tribute, while others called it a perfect example of how global pop culture can blend seamlessly with Indian traditions.

One user wrote, "She's literally a good dancer though." Another commented, "Woohooooo.. you go girl."

A third added, 'Mammm u got some movesssss."