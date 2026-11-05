Odisha Storm Horror: 200 Kmph Whirlwind Lifts Water Skyward, Villagers Flee In Panic

A sudden storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds caused panic in Ambiki Panchayat under Ersama Block in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

Several thatched houses were damaged after powerful winds blew away portions of their roofs, leaving many economically vulnerable families facing difficulties. The abrupt change in weather caught residents by surprise, forcing many to seek shelter.

Adding to the concern was an unusual weather phenomenon witnessed near a local canal. A powerful whirlwind, described by residents as tornado-like, appeared to lift water from the canal into the air, creating a dramatic scene that drew the attention of onlookers.

Videos of the swirling vortex quickly circulated on social media, with many residents expressing shock at the sight. However, there has been no official confirmation that the phenomenon was a tornado.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of rural communities to sudden and severe weather events. With several homes damaged, affected families are now seeking assistance and temporary shelter.

While the striking whirlwind captured public attention, residents say the storm's most significant impact was the damage caused to homes and property across the area.