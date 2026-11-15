Analysis: AAP Insiders Turn BJP's Punjab Warriors, To Draw Up Its 2027 Battle Plan

In a notable political twist ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP is turning former AAP insiders into political assets against their erstwhile party, giving prominent leaders who were once associated with the ruling party important responsibilities in its election planning. Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, formerly with the AAP, have been inducted into two crucial committees constituted by the BJP's Punjab unit. While Chadha has been included in the manifesto committee, Pathak has been inducted into what the BJP is calling a 'chargesheet committee', which will prepare the party's political offensive against the Bhagwant Mann government.

Adding another prominent name to the BJP's election preparations is former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, also a Rajya Sabha MP, who has also been included in the manifesto committee. His induction gives the panel a recognisable public figure with a sporting legacy and considerable public visibility in Punjab.

Chadha and Pathak were once among the prominent faces associated with AAP's national political and organisational strategy.

In this file image, Chadha and Pathak are seen flanking AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal at a party rally. Photo: ANI

Industrialist-turned-politician Rajinder Gupta, another former AAP Rajya Sabha MP who subsequently joined the BJP, has also been included in the manifesto committee.

This 13-member committee will be headed by former Punjab BJP president and former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna. It will be responsible for shaping the party's promises and policy agenda for the 2027 elections.

The 14-member chargesheet committee will be chaired by former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. With Sandeep Pathak among its members, the panel will be entrusted with preparing the BJP's chargesheet against the Mann government, highlighting its governance record, unfulfilled promises and alleged failures.

The appointments point towards a political strategy: the BJP is not only inducting leaders from AAP but is also positioning some of them in committees that will help formulate its alternative agenda and expose the shortcomings of the very government they were once associated with.

The move assumes significance as the BJP is attempting to expand its political footprint in Punjab and establish itself as a credible alternative, while also exploring revival of its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. By bringing together traditional BJP leaders and former AAP parliamentarians, the party appears keen to combine organisational experience with political faces who understand AAP's functioning from within.

The manifesto committee also includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu and HS Phoolka. The chargesheet committee includes Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwet Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, SS Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said a few more important committees would be announced in the coming days.