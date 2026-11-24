Shruti Haasan and Janhvi Kapoor seem to have had contrasting experiences while working in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. While Janhvi said she felt "objectified", Shruti revealed she had fun performing the special dance number Hellallallo in the film.

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Shruti talked about her experience and shared, “I enjoy dancing, and I enjoy dressing up, and that's the approach that I have to it.” She also described her approach to “visual sexuality” as “very liberating”.

She went on to explain that she has never agreed to anything she is uncomfortable with. “I've never been a panderer in any capacity. So when I'm not comfortable with something, I say I'm not going to wear this. Rest assured, if I am doing it, then I am comfortable with it,” she shared.

Shruti also spoke about standing her ground when it comes to certain scenes and projects. “I've had arguments about it. I've been called difficult for it, and I'm okay with it,” the actor added.

When asked about Janhvi's experience in Peddi and the objectification controversy surrounding the film, Shruti chose not to speak on her co-star's behalf. “I can't speak for other women,” she said, reiterating that she enjoyed dancing and dressing up for the song.

Reflecting on the controversy around Peddi and the broader discussion of objectification, Shruti believes that awareness has increased over the years. “The awareness is much higher today. For example, the conversation we were having earlier about this film would not have been a conversation eight years ago. I am glad for the change in conversation,” she said.

Speaking about how she handles situations in which she might feel uncomfortable on a film set, Shruti shared, “Me and my team around me... it doesn't need to be an item song; it can be a scene, it can be a fight scene. My team and I are so much in sync that it's okay. Having said that, it happens sometimes, but we try to be careful.”

Janhvi Kapoor On Being Objectified In Peddi

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, when Janhvi was asked about her experience of shooting Peddi, she said, “It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again.”

The backlash began when audiences saw how Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma was introduced and presented in Peddi. A section of viewers took issue with the way the character was shot and choreographed, arguing that the treatment went beyond sensuality into outright objectification.

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