Guru Randhawa ran into trouble after several social media users felt his latest song, Fine Shyt, showed women working in offices disrespectfully. The song features Yashvi Desai and Ruhee Dosani, along with models dressed in formal attire. Now, Guru has finally spoken about the negative response and made it clear that he stands by his creative choice.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Punjabi singer said he was “surprised by the scale of it. When I made the song, it was a creative experiment. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and try a different sound, a different energy, a different kind of video. I wasn't trying to appease anyone, nor to make a statement about women or workplaces. It was an artist trying something new, and art is subjective and open to many forms of interpretation.”

“Audiences are completely entitled to their opinion. If a song doesn't work for someone, that's their right, and I'd never ask people to like everything I make. But an opinion about a song doesn't change why I made it, and I don't think experimenting is something an artist should have to apologise for. I stand by the song and by my decision to try it.”

Guru Randhawa felt that the criticism against his song “felt orchestrated, like a coordinated smear campaign.”

He said this was one of the reasons he decided not to respond. He also pointed out that films and songs with adult content are praised for being bold and creative, while his light and fun track faced massive criticism. He believes this shows that people judge different artists by different rules. Guru added that he does not want to stop anyone from showing their creativity, but feels that everyone should be treated fairly when their work is criticised.

A few days after releasing Fine Shyt, Guru Randhawa had dismissed the criticism by calling its hookline a silly slang term on Instagram stories. Many felt that he failed to address the concerns raised over the song. Guru believes there was no need to apologise, as he feels his work was made with good intentions and was never meant to disrespect anyone.

Guru Randhawa will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi on December 12 as part of his Sirra Era Live in Concert. The event is set to become his first live show in three years.

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