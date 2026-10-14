Guru Randhawa Announces First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert In Delhi After Three-Year Touring Break

Guru Randhawa is returning to live performances with a stadium concert in Delhi after staying away from touring for three years. The singer has announced The Sirra Live in Concert, which will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on December 12. The show will mark his first-ever solo stadium concert.

Along with the concert announcement, Guru has spoken about the challenges he faced during his break and the criticism surrounding his recent releases. He alleged that "targeted campaigns" attempted to undermine his 2026 music releases but said he chose to remain focused on his work.

Guru shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, looking back at his journey from Punjab to becoming a recognised name in the music industry. In his note, he thanked fans for supporting him throughout his career and explained why he stepped away from touring after performing regularly until 2023.

He wrote, "To My Day Ones It was somewhere in 2023… I stood in an arena surrounded by a sea of happy hearts. Those years spent on the road, touring back-to-back, are memories I'm ever so grateful for. You truly gave a boy from Punjab everything he ever dreamed of. But right after that, life took me on an unforeseen detour. Behind closed doors, I single-handedly fought multiple battles I chose to keep private. I stepped away with the intention to rebuild myself and in the process, I discovered a side to myself I never knew existed. Let's just say some storms are meant to be survived in silence."

The singer also reflected on his independent music journey, which gained momentum in 2025. He credited tracks such as Qatal, Sirra, Azul, Perfect, Pan India, Shkini and Dopamine for helping him build this chapter of his career.

Talking about the criticism surrounding his recent songs, Guru added, "A new beautiful chapter emerged in 2025, ushering my independent foray. God provided far more than I ever prayed for. Together, we smashed it out of the park with QATAL SIRRA, AZUL, PERFECT, PAN INDIA, SHKINI and DOPAMINE. Even when targeted campaigns tried to cast shadows over the 2026 slate, I stayed respectful and trusted the process because when you build on solid ground, success speaks for itself."

A few months ago, Guru faced online criticism over his song Fine Shyt, with social media users questioning its title and lyrics. Responding to the backlash in an Instagram post, the singer appeared unfazed by the trolling and defended the track's catchy nature. He wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It's just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam." Click here to read the full story.