Veteran actor Anupam Kher has voiced concerns about air traffic congestion in Mumbai after a recent flight from Goa was forced to abort its landing and divert to Surat. The actor, who described himself as a nervous flyer, shared a video from inside the aircraft, recounting the ordeal and questioning whether better air traffic management could help avoid such situations in the future.

Details

Taking to X, Kher stressed that he was not blaming the airline or pilots and acknowledged that all decisions would have been taken with passenger safety in mind. However, he admitted that repeated experiences of aborted landings have left him increasingly anxious about flying.

He said in the video, "So, I don't usually complain because I think complaining or getting angry gives you a false impression that you're important. But today, it's not a complaint, it's just... sometimes when you speak to yourself, you feel better about something that has bothered you. So, I took off from Goa for Mumbai at one time. And then we were parked in the air for such a long time, and then as we were landing, we just... two minutes before we were due to land, the plane took off again."

He continued, "There were some other planes on the tarmac. Then we went up, and after waiting for some more time, the pilot said that we were going to Surat because there was no fuel left. So we came to Surat, and then we were there for another one and a half hours. And now I'm on the flight to Mumbai. And this has happened to me for the fourth time in the last two years, where we are about to land and the plane takes off again."

Admitting that he is a nervous flyer, Kher said, "I'm a nervous flyer, and it bothers me. Some people get... I don't know what the solution is. But I think Mumbai is becoming... even though it has two airports now, the other one being in Navi Mumbai, we are still trying to sort out the mechanics of which flight should land where."

"And it's just... I don't know. It may sound like a complaint, or it may not sound like a complaint. It is a conversation I'm having with myself to deal with what I went through in this whole system. I am brave, but I don't pretend to be brave, and there is no bravery in feeling this, that you're landing and then suddenly... the plane takes off."

"And secondly, earlier I used to feel a little nervous during take-off; now I feel nervous while landing as well. So... just wanted to share, I suppose. The flight was Air India... it's nothing to do with the captain, it's nothing to do with the flight, it's nothing to do with the airline. But it is Air India 2842, Goa-Mumbai. So nobody's fault."

Alongside the video, the actor tagged the Airports Authority of India and shared a detailed note expanding on his experience.

He captioned it, "I'm used to flight delays! Both in India and abroad! And most passengers learn to take them in their stride. But this is the fourth time I've experienced something unsettling while landing in Mumbai: just as the aircraft seems about to touch down, it takes off again, circles, and tries once more."

"This time, we couldn't land in Mumbai and had to divert to Surat. I don't blame the pilots or the airline; I'm sure they were doing what they had to do for everyone's safety. But it does make me wonder: with two airports serving Mumbai, can we find a better way to manage the congestion on the ground and avoid this kind of chaos?" he wrote further.

"A small complaint, perhaps! But mostly an observation from a passenger who would really like to land in Mumbai when the plane is ready to land. @AAI_Official," concluded the actor.