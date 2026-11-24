Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are set to share screen space in a peppy new song from King, and fans won't have to wait too long to catch a glimpse of it. The makers are reportedly planning to release the second track from the much-awaited action entertainer on November 25.

Titled Daddy Cool, the song will feature Shah Rukh and Kareena and is expected to bring a different flavour to the film's music album. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are currently planning to release Daddy Cool as the second song from the Siddharth Anand directorial. However, the final call on the track is yet to be taken, as the team is also considering releasing the King title song on the same date.

"Shah Rukh Khan is unleashing the second layer of King with a peppy dance number on November 25. There is still some contemplation if it should be Daddy Cool or the King title song, but November 25 is when the song will be launched," a source told the outlet.

The upcoming track is said to be a Hinglish dance number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Interestingly, the song has reportedly been shot at real locations.

"It's a Hinglish song picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, with the latter being a show stealer. Sachin-Jigar have given their best to give peak songs in what promises to be a new Shah Rukh Khan experience," the source added.

King's soundtrack will reportedly have more to offer, with both Daddy Cool and the King title track ready for release. The makers are planning to bring out the two songs within a gap of nine days. Two additional tracks are also expected to follow before the film's trailer arrives on December 14.

While Tu Mil Jaye Toh, the first song from the film, has already been released, the upcoming tracks are expected to build further interest in the project.

King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal. The film will also mark Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the action entertainer is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 24.

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