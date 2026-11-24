India's official entry Gondhal - a Marathi thriller - is eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday. Entering the eligibility list means, the film can compete in the category. It doesn't ensure a nomination for an Oscar.

Among the 104 entries in the category of International Feature Film, the notables are France's Minotaur, Spain's La Bola Negra, Brazil's Gugu's World, Norway's Growth of the Soil, Germany's Everytime, Italy's The Spiral, Japan's All of a Sudden, South Korea's Possible Love, Mexico's On the Road, Denmark's Woman Unknown, Iran's Land of Angels, India's Gondhal and Canada's Nina Roza.

To qualify, an international feature must run longer than 40 minutes, be produced outside the United States and have dialogue that's more than 50% non-English.

Preliminary voting for select categories will run from December 7 to December 11. Shortlisted films will be announced on December 15, and nominations will follow on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony airs live on ABC, streams live on Hulu and reaches more than 200 territories worldwide.

About Gondhal

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal unfolds over a single night against the backdrop of the traditional midnight Gondhal ritual, a performance that brings together music, dance, mythology and religious elements.

Suman falls in love with Saheba, a Gondhali performer, and begins looking for a way out of her marriage. Her plan draws Anand's obsessive cousin Sarjerao into a dangerous scheme. What begins as an attempt to escape her circumstances soon turns into a story of murder, deception, desire and survival.

Gondhal stars Ishita Deshmukh as Suman, along with Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu.