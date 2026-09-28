Hema Gill At NDTV Yuva 2026: 'I Was Called <i>'Kaali'</i> Before Guru Randhawa Cast Me In <i>Vogue</i>'

The much-awaited NDTV Yuva 2026 has begun. At the 'The Questions of Relevance' session, Viraj Sheth, CEO of Monk Entertainment, model and digital content creator Hema Gill, and comedy content creator Anubhavi Yadav came together to discuss content creation and algorithms.

Sharing her thoughts on creating content that works with the algorithm, Anubhavi said, "Bikta toh sabkuch hai" (Everything sells). "I feel like the idea is to play for the algorithm, not against it. The idea is to keep reinventing and observing."

She also shared her pinch-me moments, revealing that acting had always been her dream.

"I always wanted to act. Everyone wants to become an actor in India. For me, one of the pinch-me moments was when Prime Video wanted me in an ad. And the other one was when Zoya Akhtar followed me on Instagram and texted me that she likes my work."

Hema Gill, meanwhile, opened up about the judgement she faced and how she landed a role in Guru Randhawa's music video Vogue.

Recalling the moment she received the offer, she said, "Mere liye bohot hi achchha tha ye moment unka jab message aaye. Main bohot time se content bana rahi thi, par kisi ki nazar mein nahi aa rahi thi" (It was a really special moment for me when I received his message. I had been creating content for a long time, but nobody was noticing me).

She also spoke about facing colourism at the beginning of her career. "Starting mein log mere colour ko leke bohot bole hain" (Initially, people said a lot of things about my skin colour). When people saw me, they called me 'kaali'. They said, 'She is black. Kapde kaise pehanti hai, walk kaise karti hai.' ( How she dresses, how she walks.) But when Guru Randhawa Sir took me in his music video Vogue, it really raised my standard. I'm really thankful to him for this opportunity."

Viraj Sheth also shared his advice for aspiring content creators, emphasising that having a large following is not a prerequisite for success.

"At this point, 50K followers hone ki bhi zaroorat nahi hai, 5K se bhi ho jaayega. Mera point hai, kitna sustainable hai ye. Grow organically. Achchha content banao, brand managers khud aayenge" (At this point, you don't even need 50,000 followers; you can make it work with 5,000. My point is, how sustainable is it? Grow organically. Create good content, and brand managers will approach you themselves).

"There are lots of accounts that are posting without showing their faces. There are tens of opportunities. The industry is far and wide now," he added.

Talking about the earning potential of content creation, Viraj said, "You will make more than what you were making at any other previous job. Make the content and you can surpass all those hoops of hierarchy that you had in your job."

Anubhavi added, "At least, 2 tax slabs upar chale jaoge" (You will move up by at least two tax slabs).

The speakers also discussed the growing use of AI-generated content. Sharing her views on the subject, Hema said, "Audience ko zyada real log pasand aate hain aur woh relate kar paate hain" (Audiences prefer real people and are able to relate to them).

"I don't think it is here to stay for long," Anubhavi added.

Also Read: Content Creator Anubhavi At NDTV Yuva 2026: From Ad Agency Job To Social Media Fame