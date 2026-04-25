Indian Fashion Designers Speak On Credit Gaps And Staying Original

Fashion is one of the few industries that is continuously evolving and stirring cultural debates that were once missing, especially in the Indian context. Even as Indian fashion and designers take centre stage on global platforms, the West continues to borrow traditional crafts without crediting the original artisans.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Yuva 2026, Mariyam Khatri, founder and designer at Banana Labs; Ankita Jain, fashion designer; and Param Sahib, maximalist designer, spoke about the business of fashion.

Ankita Jain On How Social Media Is A Runway

Ankita Jain said, "Social media is everything; I started my brand on it," highlighting how the internet is shaping the fashion industry. She further added that for women, their look and outfit matter the most, regardless of the event or occasion.

She also added that it is not just her craft that resonates with people, but how they feel after wearing her creations. The designer said that it is all about how a person feels confident in her clothes. "I love dressing up girls, and girls lover wearing my clothes."

Mariyam Khatri On Protecting Indian Craft

Speaking about the recent Ralph Lauren Bandhani skirt controversy, Mariyam Khatri said, "Indian crafts are so profound, and it's okay for these crafts to be borrowed... It's so important to borrow Indian crafts as much as possible but give them the due credit."

"We are doing our best in terms of GI tags and protecting our craft... It is also about ethical practices in the industry. You can protect it to a certain extent, but designers coming into the industry should be aware of what they are doing, where they are coming from," she further added, highlighting that crediting artisans and mentioning the heritage of the craft is a brand's responsibility.

#NDTVYUVA | The Business of Fashion - Mariyam Khatri, Founder, Creative Director, BANANA labs; Ankita Jain, Founder & Creative Director, LABEL ANKITA JAIN and, Param Sahib, Fashion Designer https://t.co/xYquBHSK2A



Presented By: Galgotias University (@GalgotiasGU)

Co-Presented… pic.twitter.com/GjMsYA2Pqh — NDTV (@ndtv) April 25, 2026

Param Sahib On The Importance Of Identity For A Fashion Brand

For any brand, identity is crucial, as that is how consumers connect with it. "Identity is important because we associate brands with an image. For me, creating an imagery of being synonymous with colours is important. That imagery of wild connection is important," he added.

"That whole visual storytelling is very important," he noted.

How To Stay Original In The World Of Fashion

Ankita Jain, "Whatever I am doing has to be very authentic to the kind of style I see my client wearing." She added that while she works closely with women, her silhouettes may not be unique, but they are designed to make her clients feel confident and sexy.

Mariyam Khatri said, "We photoshoot real people. We are what you are," adding that obviously her focus is her clients, but she also wants her brand to be relatable and inclusive.

Speaking on the same subject, Param Sahib said, "We're living in the age of social media, where everything is transparent. Nobody wants a cooked‑up story," Param Sahib said.

He further added that brands need to solve basic problems. "Indian female bodies are so unique. We have our own body types and our own measurements," he noted, adding that if brands cater to Indian consumers and customise products, they can be as original as it gets.

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