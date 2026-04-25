'<i>Malkin</i>' Parul Gulati Says She Wants to Be "As Big as Ratan Tata"

Parul Gulati is an Indian actor and entrepreneur. She has featured in Girls Hostel, Romeo Ranjha, Your Honor, Tu Yaa Main, and other web series and films. However, she is best known for creating Nish Hair, a brand that makes human hair extensions.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Yuva 2026, the CEO and founder of Nish Hair spoke about why she expanded her business to Dubai and her dream as an entrepreneur.

Why Parul Gulati Expanded Her Business To Dubai

Speaking about why she took Nish Hair to Dubai, she said, "I think hair loss is something that exists everywhere, and I am catering mainly to Indians and brown people."

She added that she did several pop‑ups in Dubai, which opened her up to a new market. "You get access to the world, and everyone is coming and living there. I appeal mainly to Indian, Pakistani, Nepali, Sri Lankan, and Arab women. I am capturing the Asian market," she added.

Parul Gulati Says She Wants To "As Big As Ratan Tata"

Parul Gulati has not only built Nish Hair but also owns a BnB in Goa. However, it has not been easy. "A lot of sleepless nights, crying, chatting with ChatGPT," she said, sharing her challenges. She also added that

However, she is also not someone who shies away from challenges. Malkin, as she fondly refers to herself, said, "I can focus on four things simultaneously. Seeing instant results is my high."

The businesswoman added, "My goal is to be as big as Ratan Tata."

She explained that she is inspired by the trajectory of Ratan Naval Tata, an Indian industrialist and philanthropist. Tata trucks run on Indian roads, Tata Salt is used in households across the country, and Tata Power supplies electricity nationwide, among several other services.

Parul Gulati said she wants to expand into the hospitality business and do anything and everything that she can sell. She joked that she would even sell water if she had to, adding that it ultimately depends on whether consumers choose to buy it from her.

Parul's entrepreneurial journey is inspiring, especially for young people who want to build something of their own and become their own bosses.

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