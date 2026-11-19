Robert Downey Jr broke the hearts of millions of fans with his character's death in Avengers: Endgame. Now, the Iron Man actor is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in a different avatar. Robert Downey Jr will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor has spoken up on what made him come back to the MCU after Endgame. Robert also mentioned how his character of Victor Von Doom brings different stakes to the franchise.

Robert Downey Jr On His MCU Return

Robert Downey Jr's casting as Doom was first revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, sending the audience into a frenzy. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity surrounding his role in the film and how the movie will balance Doom with the actor's previous role as Iron Man.

In a featurette by Marvel, the actor said that he had made his peace with his character's demise in Endgame. He also recalled what went through his mind when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige approached him for a return to the MCU.

“I kind of made my peace with it and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin who said, "Hey, do you think you would ever?" And then I really just thought, "How many surprises are left?” Robert said.

Speaking about his new character, Robert said that Doctor Doom was a “master manipulator”.

“Any of these movies is only as good as this villain. Victor is a master manipulator. And because of that, there are levels to the stakes here,” he added.





Robert also praised his co-stars in the film, calling them people he would “do any movie with, eight days a week.”

The actor ended the video by talking about his long connection with Marvel and the audiences. “We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this,” he added.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday brings together a packed star cast, with Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ian McKellen, Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Mackie among the actors returning. The story follows the X-Men, Fantastic Four and other superheroes dealing with a threat that may destroy everything they hold dear.

Advance bookings for the movie have started in India. The superhero film will be release in India on December 17, a day before it arrives in theatres globally.

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