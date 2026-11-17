The countdown to one of Marvel's most anticipated releases has already begun for fans in India. Avengers: Doomsday has opened advance bookings in the country nearly a month before its theatrical release. Early demand appears strong with midnight shows filling up quickly across major cities.

According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the film has already sold close to 50,000 tickets and generated over Rs 3 crore in gross advance sales for its opening day. BookMyShow is reportedly registering more than 10,000 ticket sales every hour.

Ticket prices listed on the site vary based on the theatre, seating category and viewing format. While the starting price is around Rs 420, premium recliner seats are priced as high as Rs 1,500.

Several Mumbai theatres, including PVR Lower Parel, Miraj Wadala and PVR Sangam Andheri, have already opened bookings for shows scheduled shortly after midnight. Select cinemas in Thane and Gurugram have also started accepting advance bookings. Most of these early screenings are being offered in the English-language Infinity Vision 3D format.

The early ticket sales are particularly noteworthy as regular bookings across all languages and formats are yet to open nationwide. The strong response comes as little surprise given Marvel's popularity in India and the massive success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

With a month still to go before its release, Avengers: Doomsday is already showing signs of challenging the record for the biggest opening by a Hollywood film in India. The current record is held by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opened with Rs 72.50 crore gross.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday sees Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the role of Doctor Doom and returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an antagonist. The star-studded cast also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and many other familiar actors.

The latest Avengers film will hit Indian theatres on December 17.

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