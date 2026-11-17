The pre-release event of Dhanush starrer Om was held at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Monday. It was also attended by the film's other cast members, including Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela.

The female stars even took to the stage to dance to the Alaakaa Loova song from OM. A video of their performance has since gone viral on social media. The clip captured Sai dressed in a cream-colored silk saree, while Sreeleela turned up in a pink drape.

The duo impressed the audience with their dance moves. Dhanush, who watched their performance from the audience, also applauded the actors and congratulated them.

At the event, Sai Pallavi also made a special request to Dhanush. She wished him success in whichever path he chooses to pursue in life but also urged him not to give up acting.

The actor said, “On my way here, I kept noticing all those flags and banners. I was wondering, ‘Is this some kind of political gathering? What is this, sir?' Regardless of what you choose to do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. However, the actor in me can't help but think, look at Vijay sir, he's stepped into politics and has stopped acting. I was hoping and praying that Dhanush sir should continue to act.”

She added, “Because to deliver a realistic performance like him and to bring stories like his to the audience, you need real actors. So, please continue to act. We'll be missing, all of us will be missing a great actor.”

Sai Pallavi also spoke about working with Dhanush on OM. She said she felt fortunate to be associated with the project and lauded his efforts as a producer.

The film is set to release in theatres on November 20.

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