Brad Pitt could be eyeing a role in the James Bond universe, and he already knows which side he wants to be on. The actor has expressed interest in playing the villain in the upcoming 007 film starring Robert Pattinson. In fact, Brad is quite keen on the idea of sharing screen space with the new Bond, even though he knows the role comes with some big shoes to fill.

The actor shared his thoughts during a conversation with Extra TV. When asked what he thought about Robert taking over the iconic role, Brad had nothing but praise for the casting choice. "I love this idea. I love what he's been doing. I love his choices. I think he's the real deal. Good call. I like it," he said.

But the conversation took an interesting turn when Brad was asked whether he would consider playing the antagonist in the next James Bond film. The actor did not take much time to warm up to the suggestion. "You know what? I'd like to do that. I'd be up for that. I mean, my man Javier (Bardem) did it so well. It's tall shoes, but I'd take that on."

Interestingly, Brad's mention of Javier Bardem brings back memories of one of the franchise's most popular villains. Javier played Raoul Silva opposite Daniel Craig in Skyfall (2012).

From Gert Fröbe's Auric Goldfinger in Goldfinger (1964) and Christopher Lee's Francisco Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) to Mads Mikkelsen's Le Chiffre in Casino Royale (2006), the franchise has had no shortage of memorable villains. Christoph Waltz also played Ernst Stavro Blofeld in Spectre (2015), while Rami Malek appeared as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die (2021).

What We Know About Robert Pattinson's James Bond Film

Robert was announced as the new 007 on November 16, taking over from Daniel Craig. He will become the seventh actor to play the British spy, with the upcoming film marking the 26th instalment in the long-running franchise.

The yet-untitled project has Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, will direct, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producers.

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