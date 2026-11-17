After entertaining fans in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take his Aura India Tour to Gujarat. Ahead of his upcoming concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, the singer has arrived in the state and made time for a wildlife adventure with his team. The group recently visited Gir National Park, and Diljit gave fans a glimpse of their safari through a video shared on Instagram.

The video shows Diljit and his team exploring the forest in open jeeps, enjoying close views of lions, lionesses, and their cubs. The singer appeared to be making the most of the experience, even holding a camera in his hand to capture the wildlife during the safari. From the jeep ride to the sight of the big cats in their natural habitat, the clip offers a peek into how the team spent some time away from the concert preparations.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit kept his caption short and wrote, “GIR National Park Safari Gujarat. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026.”

Even amid a packed concert schedule, Diljit Dosanjh makes sure to take some time off to relax and recharge. A few days ago, the singer took a short break from his busy routine and headed to Rishikesh for a getaway.

Diljit shared a series of pictures from his trip on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of his time in the yoga capital of the world. One of the photographs showed him posing with the historic Narendranagar Palace in the background. Other pictures captured different moments from his holiday, including a meal, a helicopter ride and interactions with fans.

The singer also gave a peek into the property where he stayed, along with glimpses of a musical night and what appeared to be a Shiva temple.

Sharing the photographs, Diljit wrote, “Rishikesh - Yoga Rajdhani.”

After his Ahmedabad concert on November 21, Diljit Dosanjh will take his Aura India Tour to Mumbai on November 27, followed by Bengaluru on November 29. The India leg of the tour will then continue with a performance in Lucknow on December 5.

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