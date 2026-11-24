Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar have thrown their support behind Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday in the film industry, with the filmmaker questioning why a woman asking for fixed working hours is being treated as a major issue. Karan called it Deepika's right, adding that if male superstars can set boundaries around their schedules, female actors should be able to do the same.

The two discussed work schedules and discipline during an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9. Akshay, who is known for his early-morning routine and preference for finishing shoots on time, agreed with Karan's views on the matter.

While discussing Akshay's approach to work, Karan recalled his experience of working with the actor and said he had never seen anyone work as hard as him. He also spoke about how Akshay is often underappreciated for supporting new directors and being mindful of a film's production requirements.

“When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5 am. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for,” Karan shared.

Taking the discussion beyond Akshay's working style, Karan brought up Deepika's eight-hour shift demand and said actors should have the freedom to decide their professional boundaries. He also pointed out the difference in how similar demands are viewed when they come from male and female stars.

“And I think that's exactly my point—as a producer, I respect it. And that's why I also respect Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair. I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody's putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement,” Karan stated.

Akshay also agreed with the filmmaker, supporting the idea of eight-hour shifts and time-bound shoots. Their comments come amid the ongoing discussion around Deepika's working conditions and her reported exits from two major projects.

In May 2025, reports suggested that Deepika had walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit following differences over working hours and other professional terms. Later, Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that she would not be returning for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, stating that the two sides could not find a partnership.

Deepika has also spoken about the issue in interviews. In an interview with Brut India, she pointed out that several male actors had been following eight-hour schedules for years without facing similar scrutiny.

“In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. I am saying this as if I may say so…a top star. Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew,” she said.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in King. The film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, will be released on December 24.

ALSO READ | Koffee With Karan 9: Ravi Kishan Says He 'Crawled' His Way To Success, Calls Himself 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt'