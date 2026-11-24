Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has finally shared an update on his much-awaited reunion with Salman Khan, titled Prem Ki Shaadi. The director, who has collaborated in several memorable films with the superstar, shared that fans will have to wait a little longer for their reunion.

During an interview with The Free Press Journal, Barjatyaj talked about Prem Ki Shadi and shared, “Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai" (There's still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things).” The filmmaker also revealed that the team is working on the story, as the script needs to be age-appropriate for Salman.

In 2022, during a screening of his film Uunchai in Mumbai, Barjatya had confirmed that he was planning a film with Salman. The filmmaker also revealed that he had registered the title Prem Ki Shaadi, following which Salman announced the film's name. The actor would reprise his iconic character Prem and get married in the film.

Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya's Films

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya share a long professional association. The actor's breakthrough as a star came with the Barjatya's 1989 romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya. The two also worked together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Film

Sooraj Barjatya is all set for the release of his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Produced by Rajshri Production in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks his return as a director after Uunchai.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws because she wants to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the female lead in the film, while Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar are featured in other prominent roles.

Ayushmann is the sixth actor to play Prem in a Sooraj Barjatya film. Before him, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and Shahid Kapoor won audiences over with their performances as Prem. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Hinglish Song From King To Release On November 25: Report