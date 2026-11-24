Dr Shriram Nene has credited Madhuri Dixit for bringing discipline, kindness and a strong sense of values into his life. The surgeon-turned-author revealed how much he admires the actor beyond her stardom.

Dr Nene spoke about his 27-year marriage, sharing how Madhuri's approach to life and the way she treats people have influenced him over the years. He also spoke about the role his wife and their two sons, Arin and Ryan, have played in shaping his latest book, 21 Days to Good Health.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Dr Nene described Madhuri as someone who has remained grounded despite her successful career. Talking about the qualities he admires most in her, he said, “My wife is a beacon of discipline and strength. Both of us are accomplished, but we don't wear our stripes on our sleeves, because we grew up the hard way. And when you do that, what you find is that you value people and things that you do, which are meaningful. And the conversations which are meaningful.”

He further explained that their shared outlook towards life has helped them build a relationship based on mutual respect. According to him, Madhuri's behaviour towards people is a reflection of the person she is away from the cameras as well. Praising her humble nature, he said, “She's the kindest, humblest person you'll ever meet. You know her onscreen persona, the interviews, how she treats people, and I'm the same way… it's the golden rule. It comes back to you.”

A Look At Madhuri Dixit And Dr Shriram Nene's Marriage

Madhuri and Dr Nene got married in 1999 in Southern California, US. Their wedding came at a time when Madhuri was one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. After getting married, she moved to the US to begin a new chapter with her husband.

The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, and their younger son, Ryan, in 2005. The family returned to India in 2011, after which Madhuri gradually made her way back to films and television following a long break from acting.

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