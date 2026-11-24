Miley Cyrus has begun a new chapter in her life as she married her musician, Maxx Morando. Days after the ceremony, the singer celebrated her 34th birthday on November 23. To mark the special day, Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus offered a glimpse into some of the emotional moments from the wedding ceremony. On Instagram, Billy shared a series of unseen photos. One of them captured the father-daughter duo dancing together with Miley resting her head on Billy's shoulder. Another showed Miley wiping away tears as Maxx read his vows.

The carousel also featured photos of Billy's fiancee Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley. Billy ended the post with a photo of a young Miley holding a drink in her hand.

Take A Look At The Post:

Billy added the song Butterfly Fly Away to the post and wrote an emotional note for his daughter. “My little girl married the love of her life! I can't describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love,” he wrote.

Billy continued, “@miley words can't begin to express how proud you make me every day… I'm the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I'm so honoured to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday, Miley – I can't wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!”

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 34th Birthday

As the Hannah Montana alum turned 34m, she surprised fans with a peek into her and Maxx Morando's wedding celebration. “Waking up on my 34th birthday feeling so grateful,” Miley posted to Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from her wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

“Thank you for all the wishes & to everyone who made this weekend a memory we'll cherish for a lifetime and beyond,” she added.

The first photo gave us a peek into her accessories on the big day, including her white heels, the couple's wedding rings, sunglasses, and a purse. Miley also shared a few snaps from the altar as the couple stood under a floral awning at the Frank Sinatra Twin Palm Estate in Palm Springs, California.

Miley can be seen sharing candid moments with her family, including one of her grooving with her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Relationship

Miley and Maxx were first linked romantically in 2021. Later in 2022 they were spotted kissing during an outing in West Hollywood. In December 2025, the couple confirmed their engagement after Maxx proposed during a holiday in Japan. The couple got married in Palm Springs on November 21 in an intimate ceremony.

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