Sooraj Barjatya is stepping into relatively unfamiliar territory with his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Known for his family dramas and his iconic portrayal of love through the character of Prem, the filmmaker is now exploring a relationship that questions a long-held convention: why must a woman always move into her husband's home after marriage?

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Barjatya opened up about how the story came to him, why he wanted to explore this subject and how Ayushmann became his choice to play Prem.

"I was developing this subject and came across a situation in Mumbai where there is a girl who has responsibilities at home. She is unapologetic about herself, has her boundaries and has no time for love because she knows nobody will understand her," Barjatya recalled.

The story takes a turn when a boy falls in love with her, not despite her circumstances but because of who she is. When she tells him she cannot move out of her home, his response is simple: if she cannot move, why can't he?

But it was a question about marriage and tradition that eventually helped Barjatya find the film's central thought. He wanted to challenge the assumption that a bride must always move into her husband's home, and decided to look for an answer in the scriptures.

"I remember that night I went through the Vedas because I wanted to be technically right. And actually, it only says that the girl will come to the boy's house, but nowhere does it say that the boy can't go to the girl's house. And that night, I remember, it was past 12 am, I thought it should be Ayushmann," he told NDTV.

Barjatya also revealed that co-writer Surabhi Horo came up with a line that brought the film's central thought together: "Mayeka, Sasural nahi, Ghar hai." That, he felt, made the story ready for Ayushmann.

Interestingly, the actor had already taken the first step towards working with Barjatya. When asked whether he had messaged the filmmaker, Ayushmann confirmed that he had reached out to him himself.

"Yes, I messaged him. I message a lot of people for work. Like Sriram Raghavan, I only messaged him for Andhadhun. Him (Sooraj Barjatya), I only messaged him. All those directors I deeply revere, I always message them. Because why not?" Ayushmann told NDTV.

The actor also admitted that despite his body of work, stepping onto a Sooraj Barjatya set made him feel like a newcomer. "And I felt like a newcomer on this set," he added.

Barjatya was clearly impressed by the actor's approach. In fact, he pointed out that Ayushmann was unlike many actors who tend to focus on their individual parts, appearance and dialogues rather than the larger story.

"I have never seen anyone who solely backs a story. Otherwise, everyone is only asking what am I doing, what am I wearing, what is my dialogue? But he is very different," the filmmaker said.

The filmmaker also explained why he was particularly keen to work with Ayushmann, given the way he has approached unconventional subjects in his career.

"We know what work he has done and how beautifully and naturally he has treated those subjects. So I thought I require him. Actually, in this film, Prem requires him to come and play such a mature role, and he has done it so well," he said.

However, Barjatya did have one complaint about the way people perceive Ayushmann's performances. He said that the assumption that the actor can effortlessly pull off any role overlooks the work that goes into making a seemingly simple character convincing.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, Ayushmann hai, woh toh kar hi lega!' But 'kar hi lega' means what? It took efforts to put such a simple role. It's a perfect role, but to do it effortlessly," he said.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire and Shaad Randhawa, among others. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film features music by Himesh Reshammiya and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

