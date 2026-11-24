Jeetendra has spent decades entertaining audiences with his films, but the veteran actor believes luck played a bigger role in his success than talent. Jeetendra spoke about how filmmaker V Shantaram gave him his first big break with the 1964 film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne. The veteran actor believes his son, actor Tusshar Kapoor, is more hardworking and skilled than he was during his early days. Jeetendra said that he has seen Tusshar's dedication and feels his son takes his career more seriously. He made it clear that this was not just a father praising his son, but a genuine compliment.

Speaking with Variety India, Jeetendra said, “Tusshar is a far better and far more dedicated actor than I ever was, and I am not saying this just because he is my son. I was simply lucky to be in the right place at the right time. Think of what would have happened to me if the great V Shantaramji had not spotted me and made me a hero. I had no experience, no talent, nothing, only luck on my side.”

Jeetendra has been part of several hit Bollywood films, including Humjoli, Jeene Ki Raah, Caravan, Khushboo, Himmatwala, Dharam Veer, Judaai, Khudgarz and Jaani Dushman.

The 84-year-old admits that he used to smoke, drink and stay out late, but Tusshar stays away from these habits and prefers spending his free time with his son.

He said, “Today, when I see Tusshar spend so much time with his son, I deeply regret my absence from his life. I can't express how bad I feel for not spending time with my children. Work is no excuse. It is a guilt and regret I will live with for the rest of my life.”

Jeetendra added that Tusshar always remained focused and never asked for advice from him. He also spoke about his daughter Ektaa Kapoor and how she has grown over the years. Jeetendra is now proud of her work, including running an old age home and supporting people through charity work without demanding attention.

Tusshar Kapoor will be next seen in Golmaal 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the project stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Shreyas Talpade. The film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2027.

Also Read: "There Was A Battalion Waiting For Me To Fall": Tusshar Kapoor Reveals The Pressure Of Being Jeetendra's Son