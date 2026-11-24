From playing the demure lecturer Malar in Premam and a spirited Telangana girl in Fidaa to portraying a young woman fighting for justice in Gargi and the wife of Major Mukund Varadarajan in Amaran, Sai Pallavi is an actor who simply cannot be boxed into one category.

She has consistently chosen roles that showcase her range, whether through emotionally charged performances, effortless dancing or her ability to slip into more serious characters. Now, with director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and director Rajkumar Periasamy's O.M: Operation Mole, the 34-year-old actor has ventured into a new space in her career.

She has embraced action-oriented roles, establishing herself as a performer who can hold her own in physically demanding sequences with the same natural ease.

Watching Sai Pallavi on screen as the mythological warrior princess Sita or ASP Nithya Reddy, it is evident that the actor is ready to explore a different phase of Indian cinema: that of an action heroine. An actor who has often been described as a natural performer, known for excelling in emotional roles and having an understated yet powerful screen presence, this is an interesting and perhaps much-needed transition in her career. While the Inji Iduppazhagi actor has earned considerable popularity and several awards for her performances, the characters she has portrayed over the years could also have risked becoming limiting.

Since making her major debut in Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren's 2015 film Premam, she has appeared in numerous emotional dramas, romantic films and stories centred on everyday characters. She brought authenticity to every character she played across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, but there was always a risk of audiences finding her choices predictable in the long run.

With action-oriented roles in Ramayana and O.M, the Maari 2 actor has brought a different kind of screen presence to the table and surprised audiences once again. As Sita and Nithya Reddy, Sai Pallavi is not relegated to the sidelines but remains at the heart of the action, playing strong women who actively shape the course of events.

However, what makes Sai Pallavi's choice of these two particular roles noteworthy is the striking contrast between them. As Sita in Ramayana, she is part of a mythological universe where physical combat is rooted in the epic's larger-than-life storytelling. As ASP Nithya Reddy in O.M, she inhabits a contemporary world of crime, investigations and undercover operations. The two stories are set thousands of years apart, and the action in each requires an entirely different set of skills.

For instance, in Ramayana, we see Sita learning and teaching sword-fighting, archery, martial arts and combat movements. In contrast, police officer Nithya Reddy in O.M has undergone firearms training, alongside training in criminal investigations, undercover operations and strategic planning, as well as gaining field experience. While Sita's abilities are rooted in physical combat, Nithya Reddy relies more on her intelligence and tactical skills. Ultimately, both roles demand physical prowess, and Sai Pallavi has pulled them off with natural finesse.

At the same time, playing an action heroine involves more than sword-fighting in choreographed sequences or firing guns while performing elaborate stunts. The character needs conviction, emotional depth and a strong narrative arc. In this regard, both Sita and Nithya Reddy offer the Fidaa actor ample opportunities to portray women who are vulnerable yet strong, and emotional yet decisive. It is this balance between emotional depth and physical strength that makes these characters stand out, and Sai Pallavi has excelled at bringing both aspects to the screen.

The actor has received considerable praise for her performances in Ramayana and O.M, both within and outside the film industry.

Tamil star Dhanush, who worked with Sai Pallavi in O.M, said at the film's pre-release event, "Even during shots, she (Sai Pallavi) would be praying. She has that much devotion and a pure heart. She is quite beautiful and a great performer as well. You cannot find such a Sita even if you search the whole of India."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy of O.M had earlier told NDTV that he was unaware of Sai Pallavi performing action sequences in Ramayana while they were shooting their film. He said, "I had no idea about it until I saw some behind-the-scenes footage online. Sai Pallavi hadn't mentioned it to me or shared that she had done action sequences before. She would come for rehearsals, and since she is a dancer, I knew she had excellent body control. I was confident she could perform choreographed stunt sequences well." Today, her performance in O.M is being praised as one of the film's highlights.

In fact, Rajkumar believes Sai Pallavi has the potential to headline an out-and-out action film and would pull off such a role with elan. He told NDTV, "She has a very serious approach to her work and excellent work ethic. I don't think there is any limitation when it comes to the genres or roles she can take on."

The Athiran actor's commitment to every role she takes on is evident from the hard work she puts into her performances. For Ramayana, for instance, she trained in sword-fighting and said in an interview, "I am a dancer, so my legs are quite strong. But when it came to fighting with a sword, I did have to take some practice. We had great stunt directors."

Given her successful foray into action with Ramayana and O.M, perhaps it is time for filmmakers to give Sai Pallavi the opportunity to headline a full-fledged action film. The actor, who hopes to win a National Award one day, could well be entering an exciting new chapter in her career.

ALSO READ: After Ramayana And OM Success, Sai Pallavi Offers Prayers At Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations