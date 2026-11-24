Sai Pallavi was among the many devotees who were present at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi on Monday, November 23. Following the continued success of Ramayana: Part 1 and now OM, in which she was seen alongside Dhanush and Mammootty, the actor, who is known to be a devotee of the spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba, had visuals of her from the event doing the rounds online. She joined other women and participated in bhajans.

Clad in a simple lavender saree, the actor was seen immersed in prayer with her eyes closed as the bhajans continued at Sai Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam.

Sai Pallavi has often been seen offering her prayers to Sathya Sai Baba, whom she holds in high regard, visiting during New Year celebrations and other occasions.

Work

In OM: Chapter 1, Sai Pallavi plays Nithya Reddy, a CBI officer investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 also stars Dhanush and Mammootty. Sreeleela and Sanjay Swaroop are also part of the project. Naseeruddin Shah is part of the cast as well, making his debut in Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's another film, Ramayana, is also running in cinema halls. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Sai as Goddess Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil also play important roles in the film. While part one of the two-part saga hit cinema screens on November 5, the second instalment will be released in 2028.

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