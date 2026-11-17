For promotional events, no one channels traditional elegance quite like Sai Pallavi. She knows how to keep it simple yet still turn heads. The actor recently finished promoting Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, which released on November 5, and is currently promoting OM - Chapter 1.

The action thriller stars Dhanush, Sreeleela, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others. At the pre-release event in Hyderabad, the actor was spotted exuding timeless elegance in a Kanjivaram saree.

Sai Pallavi Exudes Elegance In A Rs 68,500 Kanjivaram Saree In Hyderabad

Sai Pallavi made a statement at the OM pre-release event in an ivory Kanjivaram saree. According to a Google Lens search, the silk drape is from The Saffron House's collection. What is striking about it is the intricate kundan work all over it.

The saree is priced at Rs 68,500 and boasts a lustrous body in a soft ivory hue. The kundan motifs are inspired by the Gandaberunda, a two-headed mythical bird, and are set across the body of the saree. Each motif features green and ruby-red stones with polki accents in gold, shaped like a bird spreading its wings and arranged in a curved design.

This elegant drape features a gold zari border with fine geometric bands and a floral jaal pattern running along the edges and the pallu. "The ivory, gold, and jewel tones look like temple jewellery set into cloth," reads the excerpt.

While the saree comes with a matching blouse, Sai Pallavi opted for a contrasting red blouse with zari work to complement the ruby-red stones in the motifs. She accessorised it with temple-jewellery ear cuffs featuring small jhumkis at the end.

The actor completed the look with kadas on both hands and centre-parted curls left open. She paired the saree with golden high heels. Tying the entire look together was Sai Pallavi's signature red bindi.

For makeup, she kept it simple with a matte base, a flush of colour on her cheeks, nude pink lipstick, a hint of pink eyeshadow, and mascara that added definition to her lashes.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM is set for a grand worldwide release on November 20. In the action-thriller film, Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, while Dhanush plays an undercover intelligence operative.

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