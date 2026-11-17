Sreeleela's ethnic looks have always been one for the fashion books. From sarees to suits, when it comes to serving ethnic glamour, the actor's Instagram grid is the one to take inspiration from.

She was recently at the pre-release event of OM - Chapter 1 in Hyderabad. Alongside Sai Pallavi, who wore an ivory Kanjivaram saree, the actor kept it classic in a golden pre-draped saree.

Sreeleela At OM Event In Hyderabad

At the grand pre-release event of OM in Hyderabad, the actor made a statement in a pre-draped golden saree by Mahima Mahajan. Styled by Kavya Sriram, the actor looked ethereal in the ensemble.

The crepe silk saree featured intricate zari work on the border. She styled the pallu in a unique way, draping it across her shoulder without exposing much skin. The actor paired it with a golden corset blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps.

To elevate the look, she accessorised the saree with a studded choker and matching earrings. For makeup, the actor opted for a matte base, brown-toned eyeshadow, and blush. She lined her lips with a brown lip liner and applied a reddish-brown lipstick. Winged eyeliner and mascara added definition to her eyes.

The actor opted for a fish braid and left the fringes to frame her face. Tying the whole look together was a golden stone bindi at the centre of her forehead.

About OM - Chapter 1

OM - Chapter 1 is a Tamil-language pan-India film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The crime-action drama stars Dhanush, Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.

The story is set in the forests of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The plot follows an undercover operation aimed at dismantling an organisation involved in illegal red sandalwood smuggling.

Dhanush plays an undercover intelligence operative, Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, and Sreeleela essays the role of Roja.

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