"My Father Asked If I Was Wearing Wig": Sai Pallavi On Her Parents' Reaction To Her Short Hair For <i>OM</i>

Sai Pallavi is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. She portrayed Sita in Ramayana and has been receiving immense love since the film's release on November 5. Now, the actor is gearing up for a completely different role in OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood. In the upcoming film, she stars as a CBI officer investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade.

To prepare for the character, the actor underwent a notable transformation, including cutting her hair short, a decision that surprised her parents.

Details

Talking to BehindwoodsTV, Sai Pallavi said, "I cut my hair. After hearing the story and understanding how my character would be portrayed, I transformed myself to suit the role. I loved the story so much that I was willing to cut my hair for this particular character. After cutting my hair, I first revealed my new look to my mother through a video call. She was quite surprised and started asking me all sorts of questions, wondering why I had done it. She cut the call. Then my father called and asked if I was wearing a wig. I explained that it was entirely for the character. It took them quite some time to get used to my new hair."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy also shared his thoughts, adding, "For this particular character, having this look was the right choice. There are certain things we do in a film to suit the hero's character, and similarly, Sai Pallavi also made this sacrifice by cutting her hair for the role. Her love for the story made this transformation possible."

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is scheduled to be released on November 20 and also stars Mammootty and Sreeleela.



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