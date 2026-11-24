Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana is all set to enter its third week at the box office. After 19 days, the film's domestic collections stand at Rs 955.45 crore net and Rs 1,141.65 crore gross. The makers have now announced a special discount on ticket prices, allowing audiences to watch the film in cinemas for as little as Rs 99 on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on the film's official Instagram handle, World of Ramayana. Sharing a new poster, the makers encouraged moviegoers to catch the film on the big screen at the reduced rate.

The post read, "Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just Rs 99. Happy Guruparva to everyone."

More About The Box Office Collection

Ramayana has crossed the Rs 700 crore net mark in Hindi, cementing another record in its impressive run. Its worldwide collections currently stand at Rs 1,704.65 crore, putting it around Rs 70 crore ahead of Dhurandhar 2. By surpassing the India net collections of Animal, Ramayana has become Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film in India.

On day 19, Ramayana collected Rs 12.70 crore net across 15,696 shows, according to Sacnilk. Notably, this marked a 64.3 per cent drop from Sunday, when the film earned Rs 35.60 crore net and Rs 42.50 crore gross.

The film has grossed Rs 567 crore overseas so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,704.65 crore.

On the 19th day, the Hindi version contributed Rs 9.25 crore from 13,442 shows. The Malayalam version followed with Rs 1.50 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions collected Rs 85 lakh, Rs 80 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

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