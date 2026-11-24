Ayodhya and Janakpur share a connection that goes back to the Ramayana. One is considered sacred as the birthplace of Lord Ram, while the other is traditionally believed to be where Goddess Sita was born and raised.

Now, a new train will connect the two cities directly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express via video conferencing on November 23. The weekly passenger service will begin on November 28, covering 604 kilometres in approximately 19 hours.

For travellers, this means reaching Janakpur from Ayodhya without changing trains. And while the Nepalese city is best known for its connection with Sita, there is much more to discover here.

The Ancient Kingdom Of Mithila And Sita's Birthplace

Around 225 kilometres southeast of Kathmandu lies Janakpur, the capital of Nepal's Madhesh Province. Also called Janakpurdham, the city is one of the country's important Hindu pilgrimage destinations and a major centre of Maithili culture.

Its name comes from King Janaka, the legendary ruler of the Videha kingdom in the ancient Mithila region. According to Hindu tradition, Sita was the daughter of King Janaka, and Janakpur is believed to be the place where she grew up before marrying Lord Ram.

The city's connection with the Ramayana is what draws pilgrims here, particularly from India. However, there is a difference between Janakpur's religious history and its documented past.

The earliest known description of Janakpur as a pilgrimage destination dates to 1805. Although the city is traditionally identified with the capital of ancient Videha, archaeological evidence confirming this association has not been found.

Until the 1950s, Janakpur was largely a collection of rural settlements inhabited by farmers, artisans, priests and people working for local monasteries. It gradually developed into a commercial centre and became the capital of Dhanusa District in the 1960s.

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The Grand Temple At The Heart Of Janakpur

If there is one place that defines Janakpur, it is Janaki Mandir.

Dedicated to Goddess Sita, the temple stands near the centre of the city and is among the largest in Nepal. Its elaborate architecture makes it one of Janakpur's most recognisable landmarks.

The temple was built in 1898 by Queen Brisabhanu Kunwari of Tikamgarh. It is also popularly called Nau Lakha Mandir because its construction is said to have cost nine lakh gold coins.

Inside the shrine is a flower-covered statue of Sita, traditionally believed to have been discovered in the Sarayu River near Ayodhya. Statues of Lord Ram and his brothers Lakshman, Bharat and Satrughna stand alongside her.

A Temple That Celebrates The Wedding Of Ram And Sita

A short distance away, right next to Janaki Mandir, is another important religious site.

The Ram Sita Vivaha Mandir, commonly known as Vivah Mandap, is dedicated to the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

According to the Ramayana tradition, Ram travelled to Mithila, where he married Sita, the daughter of King Janaka. The wedding is celebrated every year during Vivaha Panchami, one of the city's biggest festivals. The occasion falls in November or early December and includes a ceremonial re-enactment of the marriage at Vivah Mandap.

Janakpur Has Many Sacred Ponds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Temples are only one part of Janakpur's religious landscape. The city is also known for its sacred ponds, which have long been associated with Hindu rituals and pilgrimage.

There are more than 200 such ponds traditionally associated with Janakpur. Among the most important are Dhanush Sagar and Ganga Sagar, both located close to the city centre.

Pilgrims visit these water bodies for ritual bathing and other religious observances. Their significance is closely connected with the city's identity as a pilgrimage destination. Janakpur also has several other temples, including Ram Mandir, Kapileshwar Temple and Hanuman Mandir at Kadam Chowk.

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Janakpur Is Also One Of The Centres Of Mithila Art

There is another reason to explore Janakpur beyond its religious sites: Mithila art.

The traditional paintings, created by women of the Mithila region, are an important part of the area's cultural heritage. They are made on pottery, walls and courtyards, bringing art into everyday spaces.

The tradition also tells a larger story about the relationship between India and Nepal.

Historically, Mithila extended across areas that now belong to both countries. Following the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 between Nepal and the British East India Company, the northern part of the region, including Janakpur, became part of Nepal, while the southern part became part of India.

The political boundary divided the region, but its cultural connections continued. Maithili remains widely spoken in Janakpur, and Mithila painting is among the traditions associated with this shared heritage.

The New Ayodhya-Janankpur Train

Janakpur is located approximately 23 kilometres from the Bhitthamore border with India. It already has a railway connection with Jainagar in Bihar, operated by Nepal Railways. The Saryu-Kamala Express adds a direct connection from Ayodhya, a city that shares an important place in the Ramayana tradition.