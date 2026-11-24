As the top BJP and Akali Dal leaders announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab polls, an absence from the dais at the BJP headquarters in the Capital didn't go unnoticed.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and several state leaders of both parties came together to announce the Akali return to the NDA fold. But senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was a staunch votary of the Akali-BJP tie-up, was absent from the dais on the big day.

Amarinder Singh, a Congress veteran, had quit the party in 2021 and joined the BJP in 2022.

The veteran's absence didn't go unnoticed. His former Press Secretary Vimal Sumbly called the absence "strange".

"Conspicuous absence of @capt_amarinder from the dais! He was the staunch votary of alliance between @BJP4India and @Akali_Dal_, when BJP national leadership would claim to go solo. But he was not present today. Strange!" he posted soon after the alliance announcement.

There has been speculation about Captain's relations with the BJP, which was further ignited by the veteran leader's presence at the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book in the Capital on November 10. He was the only BJP leader at the event and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke fondly of him at the launch.

Read | At Sonia Gandhi's Book Event, BJP's Amarinder Singh Lands In The Middle Of A Congress Family Story

Rahul Gandhi publicly acknowledged Amarinder Singh at the book launch, recalling an old family anecdote involving his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Amarinder Singh at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Photo Credit: PTI

The bonhomie between the two sides revived speculation about a possible thaw in their relationship.

On June 4, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed Amarinder Singh was in touch with Congress leaders.

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi named him his favourite politician in the BJP and called him "Uncle Amarinder".

On October 15, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said "anything is possible in politics" when asked about the 84-year-old Amarinder Singh's possible return to his parent party.

Singh, however, termed his presence at Sonia Gandhi's book launch "personal" and not political.

Rahul Gandhi spoke fondly of Amarinder Singh at Sonia Gandhi's book launch

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

As Amarinder's presence triggered fresh speculation about his political equations with the Gandhi family, BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi came out in his defence, maintaining that it was natural given the longstanding personal relationship between the two families.

"Amarinder Singh's attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family. If he attended, it was because of those long-standing personal associations," Sodhi said.

Amarinder Singh remains a politically significant figure in Punjab. He led the Congress to a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, but his relationship with the Congress leadership deteriorated following an intense factional battle involving Navjot Singh Sidhu and other state leaders.

He resigned as Chief Minister in September 2021, floated the Punjab Lok Congress, contested the 2022 Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and subsequently merged his party with the BJP.