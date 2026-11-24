Former Nvidia senior research engineer Darrell Dai may be regretting his decision to quit in the wake of Jensen Huang's departure earlier this month. Taking to social media, the Shanghai-based robotics specialist admitted he might have moved too hastily when stepping down as Huang was reinstated by the Nvidia board in a surprise move on Monday (Nov 23).

"Welcome back, Jensen. I'm happy to see you return, and happy for my friends and former colleagues at Nvidia. Looking back, I may have moved too quickly, and I don't want to rush into another major decision," said Dai.

Dai quit Nvidia on November 15, citing disappointment with the board's decision to accept Huang's resignation. Huang, a company co-founder, stepped down after reports of two extramarital affairs, one with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, and another with Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whom US officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence.

As for any possibility of returning to Nvidia, Dai said he did not want to rush into another decision again but was open to the idea of working under Huang.

"For now, I'd like to take some time to rest, reflect, and think carefully about my future. As part of that, I'm open to exploring the possibility of returning. Thank you for all the kindness and encouragement. Whatever comes next, I want to approach it with a clearer mind and give it the thought it deserves," he said.

Dai's last day at Nvidia was on November 20. He returned his equipment and badge, signed the paperwork and left, with his account access terminating around noon.

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Huang Returns

US President Donald Trump took credit for Huang's return, stating that he personally spoke to members of the board. "I convinced them," Trump told CNBC, adding: "I made the deal. It was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago."

Trump said the attorney general confirmed the US government has no evidence that Huang, whom he referred to as a 'great patriot,' engaged in any unlawful conduct.

While Huang has returned, he is still expected to appear before three House committees for a closed-door interview. Afterwards, he is scheduled to appear at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on “Protecting America's AI Advantage."