US President Donald Trump has posted a bizarre artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image to celebrate the return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO. In a Truth Social post on Monday (Nov 23), Trump shared a photoshopped version of his famous pic, taken moments after he survived an assassination attempt in July 2024. The new pic replaced Trump with Huang and an NVIDIA flag in the background instead of an American flag. The highlight of the pic, however, was Huang triumphantly holding a red bra over his head.

The image seemed to suggest that Trump believes Huang was targeted for his sexual misadventures in an attempt to "assassinate" the Nvidia co-founder's career. However, just like him, Huang emerged bloodied but victorious.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump wrote before posting the AI pic.

The Republican leader took credit for getting Huang back at Nvidia, highlighting that he personally spoke to members of the board. "I convinced them," Trump told CNBC, adding: "I made the deal. It was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago."

Trump said Nvidia's board asked for guarantees that Huang, who resigned less than two weeks ago, was not a threat to national security. "And we gave them assurances, at least with everything we know. We believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine," Trump said.

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Trump said the attorney general confirmed the US government has no evidence that Huang, whom he referred to as a 'great patriot,' engaged in any unlawful conduct.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a great patriot and national treasure. Separately, Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company's compliance with u.s. Export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect u.s. National security. Congratulations to Jensen, the Nvidia board, to the people of the United States, and, indeed, the world!" he said.

Huang resigned two weeks ago following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. While Huang has returned, he is still expected to appear before three House committees for a closed-door interview. Afterwards, he is scheduled to appear at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on “Protecting America's AI Advantage."