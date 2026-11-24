US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triumphantly clutching a red bra in front of an Nvidia flag, echoing his own photos following the July 2024 assassination attempt at his presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The post came soon after the embattled Huang was reinstated to his position at the largest chipmaking company in the world.

In the doctored image, the Nvidia executive has blood spattered on his face (as Trump appeared to have after the Pennsylvania shooting), while Secret Service agents surround him.

The post appears to give a glimpse into how much the US president views Huang as an ally, despite warnings about national security risks.

It also appears to suggest that Trump sees Nvidia executive's fall from grace over his sexual indiscretions as a figurative "assassination" attempt of his career and draws parallels between his comeback and his own history-making return.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made what I consider to be an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier, prior to the meme of Huang. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Nvidia Brings Huang Back

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday in a stunning reversal that Trump said followed his own direct contacts with the company's board. Huang resigned on November 12 over an affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China, a departure that sent Wall Street tumbling and stoked fears for a US economy reliant on the AI investment boom.

US stocks bounced early Monday after the news emerged, with Nvidia soaring about 35 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up around seven per cent. Trump, who had publicly urged Nvidia to rehire Huang, welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision."

"I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," he told US broadcaster CNBC.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candour and ability to lead," the company said in a statement.

It said input from "senior levels" of the US government had left it confident his return posed no national security risk, without naming the officials.

Board chair Harvey Jones said directors believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia". Jones will remain chair, and chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO.