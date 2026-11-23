The chief executive is back in the corner office, the board has reversed its decision, and Wall Street has welcomed the return of the man whose company sits at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom. But as Jensen Huang prepares to resume control of Nvidia, one question surrounding the extraordinary corporate and national security scandal that forced him out remains unanswered - where is Alice Huang, the woman whose alleged connections to China's intelligence establishment helped trigger the crisis?

Alice Huang, a former journalist who went on to become a powerful figure in Southeast Asia's technology industry, was at the centre of a business suspected of helping Chinese companies obtain advanced Nvidia AI chips in possible violation of US laws. She was also romantically involved with Jensen Huang while American intelligence agencies were monitoring her contacts with China's Ministry of State Security, according to a report by The New York Times.

READ | Jensen Huang Is Nvidia Chief Again, 11 Days After Exit Over 'Spy' Affair

A November 12 report by Bloomberg said Alice Huang had returned to China and was living in the capital with the knowledge of Chinese security officials. It was not immediately clear when she had travelled to Beijing, why she had returned or what she was doing there.

Her reported presence in Beijing comes as the investigation into the network of companies associated with her continues to raise questions about the movement of some of the world's most advanced computer chips, the possible involvement of Chinese intelligence and the extent to which Nvidia's business relationships may have exposed the company to national security risks.

READ | Nvidia Live Updates: 'Mistake Corrected': Elon Musk On Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia

The Woman At The Centre Of The Scandal

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a managing director and executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based technology company that became one of the largest buyers of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia.

Her relationship with Jensen Huang developed through business, but US intelligence agencies subsequently began investigating whether she had another role which is that of an asset connected to China's Ministry of State Security, the country's principal civilian intelligence body.

According to a New York Times report, Alice Huang remained in contact with an officer of the Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the autumn of this year. That period overlapped with at least part of her romantic relationship with Jensen Huang, who was then leading the world's most valuable maker of advanced AI processors.

The timing also coincided with Megaspeed's acquisition of large quantities of Nvidia chips. Some of the hardware was supplied to data centres in Southeast Asia serving Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba, while other shipments are suspected of having been diverted to China.

All the allegations against her have been denied by China.

READ | Alice Huang Was In Touch With China During Affair With Nvidia's Ex-CEO Jensen Huang: Report

The investigation has also brought attention to Kang Wei, Alice Huang's business partner, who was frequently introduced to associates as her husband. US intelligence agencies have gathered evidence that he worked with the same Chinese intelligence service.

The New York Times has previously reported that Alice Huang and members of her family had connections to Chinese defence contractors.

Some of the companies involved with the family have been linked to attempts to supply powerful chips to Chinese state-owned military contractors working for the People's Liberation Army.

READ | Alice Huang's Ties With Gaming Tycoons And Crime Syndicates: Report

While Alice Huang was the public face of Megaspeed, another figure has been identified as an important operator behind the business.

Li Ming, a 52-year-old Chinese national, was deeply involved in Megaspeed's activities and participated in major business decisions, according to people familiar with the matter. He was also involved in other companies trading Nvidia chips. Li is now out on bail in Singapore and is living in a luxury villa near the Chinese Embassy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He has been described as a central operator in a network of companies suspected of helping move restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence processors into China. Megaspeed, where Alice Huang served as a managing director, was among the businesses within this network.

