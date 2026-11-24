Shares in AI chip behemoth Nvidia rocketed more than 30 percent higher on Monday after the shock reinstatement of its CEO Jensen Huang, accentuating a rebound after last week's rout.

Major indices lodged big gains after last week's bruising performance, led by the tech-focused Nasdaq, which piled on 6.5 percent.

But early signs of investor bargain-hunting became supercharged when Nvidia announced Huang's return shortly before the stock exchange opened, saying its board was "satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead Nvidia."

Shares of the AI pacesetter leaped higher, finishing up 31.5 percent, a rise that added more than $900 billion in market value.

"Jensen Huang is the AI comeback kid," said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

But "that doesn't mean the volatility is over," she said. "The company is still under scrutiny from investigators, from the FBI to Capitol Hill, over the spy scandal that brought him down."

Monday's session marked a sharp break from last week's dismal trend, when major indices lost between seven and 10 percent in a rout that began with chip companies and extended more broadly

But analysts said the factors that have pressured stocks in recent weeks are still present, including worries about how to finance the artificial intelligence buildout, which has exacerbated inflation and boosted the odds of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

"There's clearly some dip buyers coming in," said FHN Financial's Chris Low. "Last week was a bloodbath."

Other large tech companies also enjoyed big gains including Meta Platforms, up 6.6 percent, Google parent Alphabet, up 5.9 percent and Amazon, up 3.5 percent.

Chip companies also did well, with Intel and Micron posting double-digit gains and AMD and Broadcom also rising.

European markets advanced, with Frankfurt closing on a 2.2 percent gain and London and Paris reaping rises of around 1.5 percent.

Asia had earlier seen heavy selling of tech stocks.

Seoul, home to chip giants SK hynix and Samsung, slid by more than three percent.

"These are not peripheral players in the AI boom but two of its most important semiconductor suppliers," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Their continued weakness suggests investors are still more interested in reducing exposure than celebrating a few hours of improved sentiment in US futures," he said.

The losses have led authorities in some countries to introduce measures aimed at minimizing the negative impact.

Taiwan is making it harder to short stocks, or betting that prices will fall, while China made it easier to borrow money to buy them and South Korea eyed a stabilization fund not used since the global financial crisis.

Oil was also back in the headlines, albeit in Nvidia's shadow, as US contract WTI dipped dip below $80 a barrel before finishing slightly above the benchmark.

The main international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, also dropped more than three percent to $89.37 a barrel.

- Key figures at around 2115 GMT -

New York - DOW: UP 3.0 percent at 49,595.31 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 4.7 percent at 7,237.17 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 6.5 percent at 24,089.56 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 10,480.82 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 8,044.84 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 2.2 percent at 25,337.27 (close)

Seoul - Kospi: DOWN 3.3 percent at 4,708.54 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 22,383.74 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,538.95 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.5 percent at $89.37 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.9 percent at $80.17 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0901 from $1.0968

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3034 from $1.3084

Dollar/yen: UP at 158.97 yen from 158.57 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.65 pence from 83.82 pence

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)